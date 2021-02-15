IAF begins surprise excercise, increasing its presence in northern Israel

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) began a surprise exercise, dubbed "Vered Hagalil."

The surprise exercise, operated under the directive of the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, is designed to improve Air Force readiness for combat in the northern arena.

During the exercise, an increased presence of IDF aircrafts, jets and helicopter traffic will be felt across the country, and a number of explosions may be heard in northern Israel. The exercise is expected to end on Wednesday.



The "Vered Hagalil" exercise simulates combat scenarios in the northern front, and will test all components in the IAF's core missions, including maintaining aerial superiority, protecting the country's skies, and attacking and gathering intelligence.

The exercise will examine the planning, control and execution processes of these missions, as well as end-to-end logistics and technological capabilities, with an emphasis on maintaining aerial freedom of action and full functional continuity.