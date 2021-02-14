Health Min. demands obligatory vaccination for teaching, medical, public transport workers

As the Corona Cabinet convenes today, Sunday, to discuss the process of opening up the economy, the Ministry of Health is reportedly asking for legislation that will require teaching, medical and public transportation staff to be vaccinated, Walla reported.

The ministry also reportedly asks to advance legislation that will allow the sharing of lists of vaccinated and recovering people with local authorities.

In addition, the ministry proposed compensating local authorities according to their level of vaccinated persons, as well as compensating health funds and medical teams that encourage vaccination, according to Walla.

The Blue and White Party and the Finance Ministry argue that easing of restrictions should begin immediately while the Prime Minister and the Health Ministry argue that the previous outline should be maintained such that the next stage of the reopening of the economy should occur only in another nine days.

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke at the meeting, saying "Political motives must not influence the decisions. We know the failing method of those who called to open. I ask - not at this table."