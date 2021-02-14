Coronavirus Cabinet to discuss reopening pf economy

The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene at 1 PM Sunday to discuss the further reopening of the economy.

Kan News reported that the Health Ministry to open solely for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the outlines, the places that are supposed to operate under the 'green pass program for the vaccinated are gyms, hotels without overnight stays, and places of leisure, culture and sports.

There are significant disagreements on the issue between Blue and White and the Likud and the meeting may be postponed over those disagreements, as happened several times last week.

The Blue and White Party and the Finance Ministry argue that the relief should begin immediately while the Prime Minister and the Health Ministry argue that the previous outline should be maintained by which the next stage of the reopening of the economy should occur only after another nine days.

However, the Health Ministry says that there may be legal difficulties in promoting the opening of businesses only for people who have been vaccinated, because the malls also operate vital businesses that cannot be prevented from being accessed.