Netanyahu: There will be no more rotation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that in the next government he will not agree to a rotation for prime minister.

"There will be no more rotating government. We need one prime minister. Everyone has already understood that. We will win the election and bring a full-fledged right-wing government," Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 20.

The Prime Minister also referred to the discourse over the potential addition of Otzma Yehudit Chair Itamar Ben Gvir to the government.

"Ben Gvir will not be in the government. He made a technical bloc with the Religious Zionist party and he will probably be in the coalition as Ben Ari was previously."

"But it is interesting that everyone is talking about this and not about Lapid forming a government with Heba Yazbak or with number 7 in the Labor Party, who says she doesn't stand for the siren on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"It's pure hypocrisy and nobody buys it."