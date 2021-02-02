Labor Chair Michaeli: 'Blue and White is rightly crashing, it has become a Likud faction'

The Labor Party convened this morning, Tuesday, for its first meeting after the primaries that determined what the party's leadership will look like in the upcoming elections.

The chairman of the Labor Party, MK Merav Michaeli, said at the beginning of the meeting, "I promised that I would put the Labor Party on its feet and it is now back to being a house of truth."

Regarding connections in the left-wing bloc, Michaeli said "I will talk today with the relevant parties and as soon as there is something to update I will update. Meretz is an important party, and it is important that it continue to exist. We are not in competition and it has always been a sister party. The Labor party needs to lead the Left and therefore I call on all Blue and White voters - come home, Gideon Sa'ar and Bennett are not your answer. "

She attacked Benny Gantz's Blue and White party. "Blue and White is rightly crashing, it became a faction within the Likud and ended its path."

MK Michaeli distanced herself from statements of Labor candidate Ibtisam Mara'ana, who previously wrote on Facebook that Israel is an ugly country and that the Gaza Strip is a "ghetto under brutal occupation."

According to Michaeli, ''Ibtisam opposes violence and does everything to eradicate it. It is enough to see the pained post she wrote when Esther Horgan was horribly murdered in the forest to understand how much she opposes violence."

''We in the Labor Party are committed to the Zionist vision and full equality. In the State of Israel, there is a leadership that causes injustice to many of the citizens. We must return to what we promised in the Declaration of Independence."