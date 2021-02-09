Hacker tries to poison water supply near Super Bowl
Police say a hacker was able to gain access to water supply in an attempt to contaminate the water of a Florida town near the Super Bowl.
Tags: Hack Fox News Trending Super Bowl
Hacker
iStock
