Ayelet Shaked: 'We won't support the Immunity Law, Netanyahu will stand trial'

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Monday morning said that after the elections, she will not support legislation which allows a prime minister to avoid trial.

Speaking with News 12, Shaked said, "We will not agree to any legislation that will stop [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu's trial - not the Immunity Law and not the French Law. Netanyahu will stand trial."

She also emphasized that in the upcoming elections, her party will take votes from the Likud - not the other way around.

"Another four Knesset seats and [Yamina chairman Naftali] Bennett is the next prime minister," she said. "Netanyahu needs to go home. We need to replace him."

"This time, the opposite will happen: We will take seats from the Likud, not them from us. People understand that the Likud cannot continue to run this country. Bennett is the most fitting person to lead this country during the time of crisis."

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, she said: "I certainly hope that the Prime Minister will be able to prove his innocence in court and be found innocent. The photos of him in the court also show that we are a strong democracy. The photos of coronavirus worry me more."

Regarding former Knesset member Gideon Sa'ar and his New Hope party, she said: "Gideon Sa'ar is in trouble, because when I ask anyone what he has done in the past year, no one has an answer. The only one who has worked to stem coronavirus is Naftali Bennett. If we don't change how we think, we'll have more than 10,000 dead and countless lockdowns."