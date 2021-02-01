Naftali Bennett: 'We're four seats away from being able to form a government'

MK Naftali Bennett, who chairs the Yamina party, spoke about the upcoming elections, emphasizing that only four more Knesset seats are needed for him to be able to form a government.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Bennett said he believes "there's a not insignificant chance" that he will be Israel's next prime minister. "I really do understand reality and I see that we are gaining strength, because more people are seeing this. In these elections, I don't see an alternative. I don't know how to get out of this rut, other than via our party."

He added: "I'm four Knesset seats away from being able to form a government."

When asked why he believes he is the only option for prime minister, Bennett said: "It's not easy, but we're the only party that isn't ruling anyone out and that isn't boycotted, and we have not-insignificant political abilities. At the end of the day you need to sit down and create a common denominator, and I think I have the ability to create that common denominator with enough parties."

"Yamina will not recommend [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu or other candidates, but [will recommend] me. We are bringing in people of action - not more old-hand politicians - and we are coming to work. I can join together all of the parties who are in favor of a Jewish and democratic state - anyone who connects to the spirit of what I'm trying to do here."

"I am also full of mistakes and mess-ups," he admitted, before saying, "The most important value today in the State of Israel isn't helping the nation or solving problems, it's making promises. One person shaves his mustache, the second swears, and the third signs a comical declaration - and they all disappoint [us] after the elections. So here is a politician whose name is Naftali Bennett, who is speaking the truth."

"I think that in the past, [Netanyahu] has done good things, but it's time to say goodbye to him. If the public will give me the power, it will happen. He has failed dismally. I am fighting for democracy, and I'm telling the public: 'These are the plans, I intend to replace Binyamin Netanyahu, not because he is evil but because he failed, and because of that failure, he needs to go home. I will do what I can do, but it depends on the number of seats [I receive].'"