Health Ministry vaccine drive to target yeshiva students

The Health Ministry intends to vaccinate all yeshiva students prior to the Purim holiday and Passover, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the report, the Health Ministry's control center for yeshivas has informed deans that there will be a mass vaccination drive, aiming to vaccinate those who have not yet had coronavirus.

The drive, which will begin this week, will include a "vaccination vehicle" which will visit the various yeshvias, offering convenient vaccinations to their students.

Yeshiva deans will be requested to fill out details including the name of their yeshiva, the yeshiva's address, the number of students, the number of students who have recovered from coronavirus and who have been vaccinated so far, and the number of vaccines requested. There will be no need for the students' personal details.

Any yeshiva whose students are under 18 will be required to produce permission from the students' parents, in addition to the student's own identity card.

After the yeshivas have provided the necessary information, an organized schedule will be made, detailing where the "vaccination vehicle" will travel each day.

Kikar Hashabbat was told that the goal is to complete the vaccination drive prior to the Passover holiday, so that yeshiva students can return home without risking additional outbreaks.