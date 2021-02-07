Why didn't the Health Ministry vaccinate haredi students?

Hadassah Hospital is a hospital that deals extensively with the haredi sector and as a result, the hospital's director, Prof. Zeev Rothstein, has initiated a huge vaccination campaign dedicated to the Haredim. Rothstein's goal was simple - to empty the crowded coronavirus wards and bring about a drastic reduction in the morbidity threshold, as stated by an extensive vaccination campaign.

Rothstein's venture was joined by many yeshivas, a well-known network of kindergartens - which was supposed to vaccinate hundreds of its teaching staff, as well as other Haredi institutions in Jerusalem.

Kikar Hashabat learned that the Ministry of Health has decided not to approve the operation, for reasons that have not yet been clarified. It is clear that the coronavirus wards in Jerusalem are busy and sometimes need to transfer patients from Jerusalem to other hospitals throughout the country.

At the same time, despite stopping the vaccinations of yeshiva students, the ministry authorized Hadassah Hospital to vaccinate all Israeli diplomats around the world, even rushing them back to Israel in order to get vaccinated against the virus, as well as foreign diplomats stationed in Israel.

"Hadassah has been called to serve and, as always, is doing its part as much as any Israeli soldier or diplomat," said Prof. Rothstein,

In any case, it was announced earlier in Kikar Hashabat that the yeshiva students will be vaccinated until the upcoming Passover holiday. A mobile vaccination clinic will make the rounds between yeshivot.

The Health Ministry declined to comment.