Coronavirus committee approves: Schools will remain closed until Tuesday

The ministerial committee for managing coronavirus in Israel on Saturday night approved via telephone vote the extension of the educational system's closure until Tuesday morning at 7:00a.m., a joint statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Health Ministry, and Transportation Ministry said.

The extension does not include exceptions which are currently open.

However, the committee canceled the requirement for dormitory students to remain in their dorms for at least 30 days, as well as the ban on students arriving at their dormitories if they have spent time in a home other than their own. They also approved allowing workers to arrive at schools.

The committee also approved an amendment to the restriction on flights. Under the amendment, while the restrictions are in place, no person will operate a flight carrying passengers to or from Israel, unless:

1. All of the passengers are permitted to fly, according to the regulations regarding entry and exit from Israel;

2. the flight is necessary for emergency medical evacuation, or the Deputy-General of the Transportation, Foreign, Defense, or Health ministries or their representatives have approved the flight to help passengers who are allowed to enter or exit Israel, in a way that will ensure that the passengers return to where their lives are centered in Israel as soon as possible, while taking weighing the effect their arrival will have on the public health.

The committee also approved requiring passengers to test for coronavirus during the 72 hours prior to boarding the from Israel, the same way it is required on flights to Israel.