Naftali Bennett: 'Gideon Sa'ar is under pressure, so he's starting to tell lies'

The "New Hope" party led by GIdeon Sa'ar, is reportedly trying to weaken MK Naftali Bennett's Yamina party.

According to News 12, Sa'ar is attempting to gain additional votes by reducing Yamina to the single digits and showcasing himself as the leading alternative to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

New Hope Youth's Twitter account published a photo of Bennett placed "into" Netanyahu's pocket, with the caption, "Vote Bennett - and receive Netanyahu."

In an interview with Israel's "Meet the Press" program, Sa'ar said that he sees Bennett as a partner in the next government, but that "the only way Netanyahu can form a government is with Bennett. Why doesn't he say that he won't sit under him? This is the reason why Netanyahu is criticizing me and not Bennett."

Yamina responded: "Gideon Sa'ar is under pressure, so he's starting to tell lies. Bennett is rising in the polls, because the public is sick of the air-filled parties."

New Hope responded, "Naftali Bennett and his party have been helping Netanyahu attack New Hope from the day it was founded. Israel needs a level-headed and responsible leader, not someone who is impuslive or able to be pressured."