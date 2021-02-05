Poll: Likud - 29 seats, Lapid - 17

A Channel 12 News poll published on Friday, a day after the slates for the Knesset election were finalized, finds that if the elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party in the Knesset with 29 seats.

Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, continues to be the second largest party with 17 seats, followed by Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party which wins 14 seats. Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett, wins 11 seats.

The predominantly Arab Joint List party, which will run without Mansour Abbas’ Ra’am faction, wins 9 seats in this poll, with Ra’am not passing the electoral threshold. Shas wins 8 seats, United Torah Judaism has 7 and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party has 7 seats as well.

Labor has 6 seats in this poll. Meretz, Blue and White and the Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit alliance close out the list, with each of these three parties winning 4 seats.

A breakdown of the division into blocs shows that the pro-Netanyahu bloc, without Yamina, has 48 seats, compared with 61 seats won by the anti-Netanyahu bloc. When counting Yamina in the pro-Netanyahu bloc, this bloc is at 59, meaning that Netanyahu is 2 seats away from achieving a majority of 61 MKs.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)