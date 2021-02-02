Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and Jewish Home party chairwoman Hagit Moshe told Galei Israel Tuesday morning that her party is currently involved in negotiations with MK Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party (formerly the National Union) for a joint Knesset bid.

“There are real efforts underway to unite Religious Zionist into a single force. The Jewish Home and National Union won’t run separately.”

When asked if there are talks with the Otzma Yehudit party, Moshe responded “No. There are talks between the Jewish Home and the National Union, because it is our natural home.”

Moshe claimed that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is not involved in any way with the negotiations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Radio 103FM released a poll by Panels Politics which showed that the National Union and Jewish Home parties are both well under the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Nevertheless, the poll found that the right-wing – religious bloc is now projected to win an absolute majority in the Knesset.