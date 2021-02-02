Labor chooses Knesset slate

The Labor Party on Monday held primaries to determine its slate ahead of the upcoming elections to the 24th Knesset.

Former MK Omer Bar-Lev will be placed in the second spot on the slate after chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli. Journalist Emilie Moatti was placed in the third spot on the list and Gilad Kariv, head of the Israeli Reform movement, in the fourth spot.

Former TV host Efrat Reiten came in fifth and former Blue and White MK Ram Shefa was ranked in the sixth spot on the slate. Film director Ibtisam Mara'ana was placed in the seventh spot, followed by former MK Nachman Shai, Naama Lazimi and Gil Beilin to close out the top ten.

Michaeli spoke at the conclusion of the primaries, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, the Labor Party is starting anew with a new list that you have chosen. The only democratic party in Israel was renewed tonight with a quality, value-based team, a team of truth, a team with equal representation for women and men.”

"Together with my friends on the slate, each and every one of whom came to work and give of themselves for the public, we will fight for our State of Israel, we will fight together for each and every one of Israel's citizens and citizens. We will fight for national security, for economic and health security that are abandoned today. Together we will build a house of caring, integrity and truth," Michaeli added.

"Even our friends who did not make it to the top of the list are first-class partners in the new building. Together we call on all Israelis - come home. We are your home. Come so that on March 23, we will bring truth back to politics."