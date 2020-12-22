Bennett: My goal is to replace Netanyahu

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett made clear in an interview with Channel 13 News on Monday that he would not support moves that would rescue Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from his trial.

"I will not allow a change in legislation that will allow Netanyahu to evade his trial," Bennett stressed.

He added that "my goal is to replace Netanyahu," and attacked the Blue and White party, saying, "Netanyahu and Gantz failed in what is one of the worst failures in Israeli history. It's time for leadership without politicians who were born in the officers of advertisers and Bibi will take them to school like he did with Blue and White."

The Yamina chairman even claimed that, as the Likud was negotiating with Blue and White in an attempt to resolve the coalition crisis, the Prime Minister offered him the defense portfolio and two other senior ministerial positions.

"We are the ones who have rejected Netanyahu's proposals in recent days," said Bennett.