After bombing, terrorists threaten Israeli ambassador in India

A threatening letter warning of follow-up attacks was left for Israel’s ambassador in India, near the site of the bombing attack outside of the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

Last Friday, a bomb was detonated some 50 meters outside of the Israeli embassy building in New Delhi.

The explosion damaged several nearby cars, but caused no damage to the embassy facility. No injuries were reported.

According to a report Sunday evening by Channel 13, a letter was received by the Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka, after the bombing.

The letter, written in English, claimed that the bombing was carried out by a group called Sarallah India Hizbollah, and appeared to link the attack to Iran.

Addressing Ambassador Malka, the letter warned that Friday’s bombing was just a preview of what is to come, and claiming that the organization has been observing the ambassador.

“This is just a trailer presented to you, that how [sic] we can observe you, from your eating to your pie [sic].”

“You are in the red eyes of red scanner, and you can not stop our way no matter how hard you would lick [sic], we can end your life anytime anywhere, but we won’t destroy your terror shelters and we don’t want flow [sic] the blood of innocent people around you.”

“Mind it, all the participants and partners of Israelian [sic] terrorist ideology will be no more in existence. Now ,get ready for a big and better revenge of our heroes: Martyr Qasim Soleimani, Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh,” the letter concluded, listing three high-ranking Iranians killed in targeted assassinations.

Security officials believe that Iran was not directly responsible for the attack, but that it likely was involved in directing local terrorists who carried out the attack.

On Saturday, it was reported that two Iranian nationals had been detained for questioning by Indian authorities in connection with the bombing.