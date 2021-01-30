Terror group takes responsibility for attack on Israeli embassy

An group named "Jaish-Ul-Hind" has claimed responsibility for an attack on the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India Today reported.

The attack, which occurred Friday evening, is believed to have damaged several cars, but did not cause injuries or deaths.

In a screenshot claiming to be from Telegram, Jaish-Ul-Hind claims to be behind the explosion. However, sources in investigating agencies have said that they will not rely on the claim until evidence can be found to prove it.

The sources also said that they suspect the message is an attempt to mislead investigators.

In the screenshot, the group claims, "By the grace and help of Almighty Allah, soldiers of Jaish-Ul-Hind were able to infiltrate a high security area in Delhi and carry out an IED attack. This Allah willing is beginning of a series of attacks which would target major Indian cities and pay back in kind to the atrocities committed by the Indian state. Wait and we are waiting too."

Several cars are said to have been damaged in the blast. According to the Indian Express, the explosion occurred while the Indian President, Vice President, and Prime Minister were two kilometers (1.2 miles) away at the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Indian police on Saturday morning recovered the remains of a battery from the blast site, and it is believed that a timer was used as well. A National Security Guard team is analyzing the explosives.

It was also reported that Indian police investigators examining security cameras in the area noticed two suspects exiting a taxi near where the explosion occurred. The taxi driver was interrogated and sketched the faces of the two suspects.

The investigation also showed that the explosive device was placed in a soda can in which contained explosive material and metal bullets.

India's national security adviser spoke on Friday afternoon with National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, asking him to tell Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of India's efforts at investigating the explosion.

Prime Minister Netanyahu asked that a message be sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Israel "has full confidence that the Indian authorities will properly investigate the event and ensure the safety of the Israelis and Jews who are there." It was also agreed that communication via all channels will continue, with full cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, sources in Israel have said that the explosive device was not homemade and not professional, and that it does not seem Iran was behind the blast.

However, sources in India have claimed that a letter found at the site raises concerns that the explosion was conducted as a form of revenge for the assassination of former Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani and that of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.