Israel's lockdown may be extended by one week

The Israeli government is expected to approve on Sunday the extension of Israel's current lockdown.

The lockdown was scheduled to end on Sunday, but it is expected to be extended by approximately one week.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party is expected to support the move, but if infection rates continue to drop, the party is expected to demand a loosening of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Knesset is expected to vote for the second and third times on the bill raising fines for those violating coronavirus guidelines. The discussion on the bill will be held at 2:00p.m., after which the government is expected to vote to extend the lockdown.

Last week, Israel's Health Ministry requested to extend the current lockdown by one week.