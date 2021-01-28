Gantz demands immediate passage of 'Fines Law'

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz demanded that Prime Minister Netanyahu convene the Knesset plenum this evening and pass the "Fines Law" in its second and third readings.

According to Gantz, "If the law is not approved, the current lockdown will have limited efficiency that will not justify its continued existence."

A letter sent on his behalf to the Cabinet Secretary reads: "Following the approval of the bill by the Constitution Committee, the Deputy Prime Minister requests that the Knesset Speaker convene the Knesset immediately without [further] delay to complete the legislative process."

"The war on the coronavirus has not yet ended and despite the progress of the vaccination campaign, we must continue to enforce strict guidelines equally among the general public. Knesset legislation will make it possible to enforce government guidelines to combat the spread of the disease."

Defense Minister Ganz emphasized that, "any delay in legislation increases the risk to human life.

Earlier in the day, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin rejected Blue and White party claims that he was preventing the convening of the Knesset plenum for the purpose of enacting the Fines Law in the second and third readings.

For his part, Levin vehemently rejected the Blue and White party's claims he was keeping the Knesset from convening in order to vote on the second and third readings of the "Fines Law" after Blue and White officials accused the Likud of "indulging in typical party politics" after the scheduled Knesset meeting was pushed off for this coming Monday.

Levin said he'd "never witnessed this type of outrageous behavior, especially coming from the chairman of the Knesset committee."

"The Knesset is on break and sessions can be convened only with prior notice," he went on to say. "MKs are not expected to be available during such a time period. Regular meetings are not held during the break. I made it clear that if the law goes to the Constitution Committee, it would be up for a Knesset on Wednesday. Since this did not take place, one cannot expect MKs to attend a vote on a law still facing opposition on multiple fronts. I announced in advance last night that if the law [were to pass the Knesset Committee], it would be up for a vote on Monday."

"If there is something worth discussing and not just political bargaining, the issue can be dealt with," added Levin, noting, "I ask [Gantz] not to demand the impossible. Everyone is aware that had the law been voted upon, it would have [immediately] be turned down by the entire opposition as well as the Supreme Court. If you want the law to be passed and the lockdown to take full effect with the Knesset taking democratic actions, the solution is right in front of you. Outrageous claims that I'm holding up the Knesset from convening due to my own personal interests are simply not true," he said.

Levin said he expects Benny Gantz and MK Eitan Ginzburg of Blue and White "to apologize for a false and incorrect statement regarding the amount of influence I actually wield." "I was clearly told by the Prime Minister that the law should be approved. I hope we can put an end to this story. Consent of all the factions is not required for us to hold a vote on Monday."

Levin said he "demand[ed] Blue and White take back their false accusations."