Knesset Speaker demands apology from Blue and White

At noon (Thursday), Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin vehemently rejected the Blue and White party's claims he was keeping the Knesset from convening in order to vote on the second and third readings of the "Fines Law."

Earlier in the day, Blue and White officials accused the Likud of "indulging in typical party politics" after the scheduled Knesset meeting was pushed off for the coming Monday. "Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin refuses to convene the plenum to pass the Fines Law, thus endangering human lives. If there is no enforcement of lockdown directives, we refuse to have a lockdown altogether," said the party.

In response, Levin noted, "I've never witnessed this type of outrageous behavior, especially coming from the chairman of the Knesset committee."

"The Knesset is on break and sessions can be convened only with prior notice," he went on to say. "MKs are not expected to be available during such a time period. Regular meetings are not held during the break. I made it clear that if the law goes to the Constitution Committee, it would be up for a Knesset on Wednesday. Since this did not take place, one cannot expect MKs to attend a vote on a law still facing opposition on multiple fronts. I announced in advance last night that if the law [were to pass the Knesset Committee], it would be up for a vote on Monday."

"In this situation it is quite clear that the only way for the vote to be brought before a Knesset vote is for all Knesset factions to agree to abstain from voting. I did not demand everyone's consent but instead chose the most lenient route. The Joint List, however, announced they were opposed. The earliest date to get the law through is Monday, which is what I announced in advance."

"If there is something worth discussing and not just political bargaining, the issue can be dealt with," added Levin, noting, "I ask [Gantz] not to demand the impossible. Everyone is aware that had the law been voted upon, it would have [immediately] be turned down by the entire opposition as well as the Supreme Court. If you want the law to be passed and the lockdown to take full effect with the Knesset taking democratic actions, the solution is right in front of you. Outrageous claims that I'm holding up the Knesset from convening due to my own personal interests are simply not true," he said.

Levin said he expects Benny Gantz and MK Eitan Ginzburg of Blue and White "to apologize for a false and incorrect statement regarding the amount of influence I actually wield." "I was clearly told by the Prime Minister that the law should be approved. I hope we can put an end to this story. Consent of all the factions is not required for us to hold a vote on Monday."

Levin said he was aware why people would be afraid an extension of the lockdown would be approved prior to the Fines Law going into effect but noted that this could be resolved. "Blue and White are afraid the law will not be put to a vote but I proposed the lockdown be extended by one day only. The government will extend it in a few days. Blue and white is playing a cynical and dangerous game with the health of Israeli citizens."

"I suggest that the Knesset committee rule on the law instead of dealing with nonsense," Levin said and added, "We promise to support the law once it's passed to the Constitution Committee in its original form. The Knesset is not a rubber stamp. A better, more precise law should be presented."

"Between the options of not having any law or enacting a better one, a law featuring changes most MKs are in agreement with is the better way to go. We must not forget that the Ministry of Health and Minister of Health, who happens to be a Likud member, were the ones to author the law.

Regarding haredi parties, Levin said, "It's impossible to say what MK Asher and haredi factions are thinking. They also claim they don't want to stand in its way and that it's the right thing to do."

Levin said he "demand[ed] Blue and White to take back their false accusations."