Rain to return towards end of week

After several days of warmer weather and sunshine, Israelis will face renewed rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

The winter weather will began on Wednesday night, with rainfall expected Thursday in northern and central Israel. In northern Israel, there may be isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop significantly, reaching slightly lower than seasonal average.

In coastal areas, the rain will pick up on Thursday night, with local showers accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall from the north to the northern Negev, along with strong winds and isolated thunderstorms. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and possibly also in the northern Golan Heights. Temperatures will continue to drop, and will remain lower than seasonal average. Beginning in the afternoon hours, the rain will gradually lessen.

There may be flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea area, and there may be haze in southern Israel.

Saturday and Sunday will see light local rainfall, mostly in northern Israel and along the coast, with a slight rise in temperatures.