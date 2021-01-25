After sunny break, winter weather to return to Israel

Following the break in winter weather which began late last week, Israelis can expect a return of the cold beginning on Wednesday.

Monday's weather will be clear, and the winds in northern Israel will lessen. Monday night will be cold.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures rising slightly to above seasonal average.

According to Meteo Tech, Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in northern Israel. On Wednesday night, local rains will fall in northern and central Israel.

Thursday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, together with isolated thunderstorms. Strong winds will blow, and there may be flooding in eastern rivers. Snow is expected to fall on Mount Hermon, and temperatures will drop to below seasonal average. On Thursday afternoon, the rain will spread to the northern Negev. Thursday night may see light snowfall in the northern Golan Heights and on the higher tips of the Galilee mountains.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, along with thunderstorms. STrong winds will blow and there is concern of flooding in the eastern rivers. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon and there will be an additional drop in temperatures.