Biden halts arm sales, including F-35 sales to UAE

US President Joe Biden has halted several arms sales negotiated by the Trump Administration, the Associated Press reported.

Among the sales which have been temporarily halted is the sale of F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates as well as arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

The UAE had ordered 50 F-35s.

The State Department called the suspension of the sales "a routine administrative action” which all new administrations implement upon taking office.

“The department is temporarily pausing the implementation of some pending US defense transfers and sales under Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales to allow incoming leadership an opportunity to review,” the department said.

The Trump Administration agreed to sell the advanced aircraft to the UAE following the signing of the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

The Israeli government has favored the sale of the F-35 aircraft to the UAE.