Hadar Goldin's fiancé still waits for him

Edna Seroussi, the fiancé of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, participated in the protest in front of the Knesset Wednesday against the government's decision to provide coronavirus vaccines to Gaza without requiring the return of Goldin and the other Israelis held by the Hamas terrorist organization which rules Gaza.

"We are here today to protest and give strength to Hadar and Oron's family following the committee's discussion," Seroussi told Arutz Sheva.

"First of all, we really welcome the fact that this committee exists and hope that it will lead to results," she added. "We want to say it's time to bring our boys back."

"I think in the last six years we have reached a point where the state is not doing enough," she noted. "There's a very difficult feeling that they're trying to sweep this issue under the rug and we want to put it on the agenda and say we're here to bring the boys back."

"We think the issue of humanitarian aid for humanitarian aid is fundamental, and it's just not clear why that's not happening and why they are not coming back," she said. "Why don't we use our power as the State of Israel to stand firm against Hamas? We just give them anything and everything they want."

She said, "We should use everything in which we have power over them instead of giving them something that is extra, because even with us not everyone has been vaccinated yet and even with us it's something else that has not been fully settled yet. And we just come and give them a gift and it's not clear why. It is clear that this is going to the leaders of Hamas."