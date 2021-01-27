At least 150 charged in connection with Capitol riot

At least 150 people have now been charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6, CNN reported on Tuesday, based on a review of court records and Justice Department announcements.

Investigators have used 500 grand jury subpoenas and search warrants to gather information in the sweeping, unparalleled investigation, Michael Sherwin, the top US prosecutor in Washington, said in a news conference Tuesday.

Sedition, among other charges, is "what we're trying to build toward," Sherwin was quoted as having said.

The dragnet has stretched across the country, with arrests in Florida, California, New Hampshire and Hawaii.

Many of the at least 150 defendants that CNN has identified have been charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

The more serious charges have ranged from theft of government property, conspiracy, interstate threats, to assault on law enforcement.

The Justice Department now has more than 400 subjects in its investigation, Sherwin said Tuesday.

The FBI's Steven D'Antuono said the agency has received 200,000 digital media tips from the public about the insurrection.

D'Antuono, the FBI assistant director in Washington, DC, told reporters that investigators are still looking for Capitol rioters who assaulted law enforcement officers and the person or people responsibility for planting pipe bombs outside of Republican and Democratic party headquarters buildings.

The agency is still offering a $75,000 reward for help in the pipe bomb investigation, D'Antuono said.