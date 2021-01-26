Trump opens 'office of the former president'

Donald Trump has opened an "office of the former president."

A statement said that "The office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism."

"President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People," the statement added.

Yesterday, the House sent the Trump article of impeachment accusing Trump of "inciting insurrection" to the Senate.

Democrats seek to continue the impeachment proceedings despite the fact Trump is no longer in office to prevent him from returning to politics.

Since Trump left the White House, he has not appeared in public or given interviews. Speaking to supporters at the time, Trump had indicated "we will be back in some form."