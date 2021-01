45th President of the US Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon left the White House for the final time of his 4-year term, ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Trump has decided not to attend Biden's inauguration to take place this evening at the Capitol, citing a fraudulent presidential election.

The outgoing president is heading to the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where a ceremony will be held in his honor.

He will then depart for his Mar a Lago resort in Florida.