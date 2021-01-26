Liberman: Hundreds were infected after the second vaccine

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Monday accused the Ministry of Health of hiding from the public that there is a significant rate of infection after receiving the vaccine against the coronavirus.

"From a conversation today with a highly qualified source in the Ministry of Health, there is important information that is hidden from the public," Liberman claimed in an interview with Channel 13 News.

He added, "Hundreds of people, mostly adults, have been found to have been infected again after getting two vaccinations. This is not one or ten but rather hundreds. The Ministry of Health is currently investigating but it has been decided to play down this story and should be followed up."

Meanwhile on Monday, the Ministry of Health published data regarding cases of coronavirus that were discovered in people after they received the second dose of the vaccine.

Of the 428,000 people for whom a week has passed since they received their second vaccination, 63 have contracted the virus, the data showed.

Separately, the Maccabi Health Services health maintenance organization published data showing that out of more than 128,000 customers of this HMO who received the second dose, only 20 contracted the virus, most of them over the age of 55.