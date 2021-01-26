63 people who received second vaccine dose contracted COVID-19

The Ministry of Health on Monday evening published data regarding cases of coronavirus that were discovered in people after they received the second dose of the vaccine.

Of the 428,000 people for whom a week has passed since they received their second vaccination, 63 have contracted the virus.

Data published on Monday evening by Maccabi Health Services and presented on Channel 12 News showed that out of more than 128,000 customers of this HMO who received the second dose, only 20 contracted the virus, most of them over the age of 55.

Maccabi said that "these data will continue to be examined on a regular basis and will be reported to the Ministry of Health. It should be noted that Pfizer data indicated an efficiency of 95% of the vaccine after 28 days of receiving the second dose among 43,000 experimenters."

Meanwhile, since midnight, 6,015 Israelis have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19. The number of deaths from the outbreak has already reached 4,478, of whom 23 have died on Monday.

1,174 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in serious condition, 325 of whom are on ventilators. There are 71,333 active cases of the virus in Israel.