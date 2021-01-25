First dogs Champ and Major move into White House

America's first dogs: Champ and Major, the two German shepherds of the Biden family, joined the president and his wife in their new home in the White House.

"The first family wanted to settle in at home before bringing the dogs to Washington from Delaware. Champ enjoyed his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major liked to run around on the southern lawn," First Lady Jill Biden's communications adviser, Michael Larosa, told the network CNN.

Champ has accompanied the Biden family for more than ten years - since December 2008, weeks after Biden became Barack Obama's vice president. Major recently joined the Biden family. He was adopted in November 2018, months before Biden announced he would run for president in the 2020 election.

The president's wife, Jill Biden, recently said she would be "happy to bring a cat to the White House" and said: "I love having animals around the house."

Over the years, U.S. presidents have used to bring their pets to the White House. This tradition was cut short with Trump taking office. The Obama couple also had dogs, as did George W. Bush Jr. and Bill Clinton.