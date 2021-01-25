Mexican President tests positive for COVID-19

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

Mexico's President said on his official Twitter account that he is under medical treatment and that he is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward," he wrote, according to AP.

His announcement came shortly after news emerged that he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about obtaining doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Several world leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, most notably US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for the virus in September.

Mexico has registered nearly 150,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1.7 million cases. Hospitals in the capital have been near capacity for weeks as a surge of cases followed the holiday season, noted AP.