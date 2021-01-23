Netanyahu to demand immediate closure of Ben Gurion Airport

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night is expected to demand the closure of Ben Gurion International Airport.

Netanyahu has called a meeting for Saturday night to discuss the spread of infection into Israel through arrivals at Ben Gurion Airport.

The airport is preparing to close within 24 to 48 hours.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the British mutation, brought into Israel by travelers, may be both more deadly and more transmissible than the original coronavirus.

Last week, it was reported that 20% of those diagnosed with coronavirus were infected by the British mutation. At the same time, 20 cases of the new South African mutation have been confirmed.