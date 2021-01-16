4 cases of South African variant detected in Israel

Health Ministry says a total of 12 cases have been identified so far in Israel from the South African variant.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

The Health Ministry announced their Central Laboratory for Viruses detected 4 additional cases with the South African variant using a "paving process".

The 4 cases identified came from the United Arab Emirates and were positive in the first examination at Ben Gurion Airport.

"The Health Ministry of Health will continue to update on additional findings as they become available," said a Ministry statement.



