4 cases of South African variant detected in Israel

The Health Ministry announced their Central Laboratory for Viruses detected 4 additional cases with the South African variant using a "paving process".

The Ministry says a total of 12 cases have been identified so far in Israel from the South African variant.

The 4 cases identified came from the United Arab Emirates and were positive in the first examination at Ben Gurion Airport.

"The Health Ministry of Health will continue to update on additional findings as they become available," said a Ministry statement.