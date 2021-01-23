Gaza: 36 injured by explosion in home used for weapons storage

Thirty-six people were moderately and lightly injured Saturday morning when an explosion occurred in a home in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

The explosion caused a building to collapse, and damaged nearby buildings as well.

The injured were transferred to local hospitals.

According to the IDF Spokesperson Unit's Arab Communications Department, the explosion was the result of weapons being stored in civilian homes.

"The enormous damage caused to a home in Beit Hanoun this morning is the result of storing weapons in civilians' homes," the IDF's Arabic spokesperson wrote on Twitter. "The story of this home is the story of many homes in the Gaza Strip which were turned into storehouses for weapons, military means, and missiles belonging to terror organizations. And the ones who pay the price in the end are the innocent civilian residents."

On Monday, two rockets were fired from northern Gaza towards the Ashdod beach, landing in the Mediterranean Sea. An IDF spokesperson said that the Iron Dome missile defense system was not activated, and air raid sirens were not sounded.