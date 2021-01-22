Six arrested in riots in Bnei Brak

Police forces on Thursday night raided the yeshiva from which came dozens of haredim who earlier attacked a civilian vehicle in which police officers on duty were traveling.

Meanwhile, police in large numbers dispersed riots that broke out throughout the city, during which rocks were thrown at the police and tires were burned on the main roads in the city. Six suspects were arrested.

The riots began after dozens of haredi extremists who violated health guidelines and gathered in Bnei Brak illegally, threw rocks at a civilian vehicle while police officers were inside.

The crowd spotted the police officers inside the vehicle, gathered around it, threw rocks at the vehicle, smashed its windshields and poked its tires.

The extremists tried to open the car doors, while the police officers sitting in the vehicle had to call for help. A policewoman was lightly injured.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned the attack on police officers in Bnei Brak.

"I strongly condemn the violence against the Israeli police forces that operated in Bnei Brak and strengthen the enforcement agencies who take care to maintain the Ministry of Health regulations that save lives. We will take action against violators of the law, first and foremost against those who raised their hand on our police officers," Netanyahu said, adding, "I call on all Israeli citizens, without exception - follow the guidelines!"

Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana said that "the savage violence we saw tonight in Bnei Brak is a heinous crime which will not pass quietly. The response will come, and fast."

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) denounced the incident as well, saying, "I express shock and disgust at a wild mob dressed as haredim who physically harmed Israeli police officers. Barbarism of this kind has no place in our camp and in society. I expect law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. They are not haredim.”