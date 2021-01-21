Police attacked in Bnei Brak

Dozens of haredi extremists who gathered in violation of lockdown restrictions in Bnei Brak attacked police sitting in an unmarked vehicle Thursday night.

The crowd spotted the police officers inside the vehicle, gathered around it, threw stones at the vehicle, smashed the windows and punctured the tires.

When the crowd attempted to enter the vehicle, the officers called for backup, which arrived to disperse the rioters. One policewoman was lightly injured in the attack.

The Israel police said in a statement: "The police will not put up with blatant disturbances and damage to public order which present a real risk to the police and will work to bring the perpetrators to justice."