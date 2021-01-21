Former Minister Benny Begin joins Sa'ar's party

Former Minister Benny Begin has announced joining the New Hope Party led by former Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar.

"In recent years, and especially in the last year, we have witnessed a strange and dangerous phenomenon," Begin said. "It is precisely from the government that sharp, crude attacks emerge against the central government institutions in the State of Israel, our state institutions. This phenomenon must be stopped."

"The way to stop it is through a change of government. Therefore, I was happy when my friend Gideon decided to take this bold step and establish a new political framework to bring about a change of government. We have the opportunity to do so in the upcoming elections, and everyone has a duty to participate in this effort," Begin said.

New Hope chairman and candidate for prime minister Gideon Sa'ar said, "For the past two years, Israel has been in political-economic-socio-values chaos. I established New Hope in order to bring about a change of government, to ensure a better future for the citizens of the country, to restore stability and to preserve the fundamental values on which the State of Israel was founded."

"Benny Begin does not need to be introduced. Former Minister Begin will be a very important addition to the campaign for the future of the country. It is important that Israel be able to benefit from his rich experience, wisdom, judgment, and the values he represents."