Gideon Saar registers new party: 'New Hope - Unity for Israel'

Former MK Gideon Saar on Thursday morning registered his new party with the Registrar of Parties. The party requested the name "New Hope - Unity for Israel."

It should be noted that in doing so, Saar finally decided in favor of establishing his own political platform and setting aside the possibility of running in the elections on the base of the Derech Eretz party of Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser.

In the application for registration, the goals of the party were stated, including:

Activity for the realization of the natural and historical rights of the Jewish People in the Land of Israel.

- Establishing the identity of Israel as the state of the Jewish people, whose government is democratic, protecting its values ​​as the nation state of the Jewish people, which upholds human rights and practices equal rights for individuals.

- Promoting the education system and making it one of the leading education systems in the world, while emphasizing excellence, reducing gaps and providing equal opportunity for every child, strengthening the status of teacher and educator in Israeli society.

- Development of the country, encouraging policies of population dispersal and strengthening of the social and geographical periphery. Encouraging settlement and agriculture in the Galilee and the Negev, in Samaria and Judea, and on the eastern border - from the Golan Heights, along the

the Jordan and the Arava to Eilat.

- A free market economy while ensuring fair opportunity for all and a commitment to concern for others.

-Promoting reforms in all state authorities, including law enforcement and judicial systems.