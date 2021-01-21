Kinneret water level rises by 5 centimeters in one day

The Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose five centimeters (1.96 inches) in the past day, Water Authority records show.

Currently, the Kinneret stands at 209 meters and 74.5 centimeters below sea level, just 94.5 centimeters below the upper red line signaling that the lake is full.

However, the Kinneret's water level is expected to slow significantly in the coming week, after the current cloud system runs through.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will rise, but remain lower than seasonal average. On Thursday night, there may be frost in certain areas. During the early hours of Friday morning, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather will be mostly clear. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains. Temperatures will rise again on Friday, reaching seasonal average in most areas of Israel.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with strong eastern winds blowing in the northern mountains. There will be a slight rise in temperatures, especially in the inland and mountainous regions.