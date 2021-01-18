Stormy weather expected to continue throughout week

After a warm, dry December, winter has hit Israel in full force, and Monday's weather is expected to be stormy throughout Israel.

Throughout the day, rain will fall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. Snow may fall on Mt. Hermon. There is also concern of flooding in the eastern streams.

The rain is expected to cease during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday will be rainy, and the rain will increase beginning during the afternoon hours.

On Wednesday, the rain will continue, and the snowfall will spread to the northern Golan Heights and the tips of the Galilee mountains. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise but remain slightly lower than seasonal average.

Friday will see an additional rise in temperatures, bringing them up to seasonal average.