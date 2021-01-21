Education minister: Israel will continue to approve construction, even during Biden admin.

Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud) on Thursday addressed to Reshet Bet the possibility of the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, returning to the nuclear agreement with Iran.

He said, "The agreement is structured in such a way that it cannot be implemented. I assume that we will find a way to bring Israel's interests to the fore on this important issue."

Galant clarified in the interview that Israel will continue to approve construction in the Israeli localities in Judea and Samaria even during the Biden administration, and that construction is not expected to be frozen in these areas.

"We need to continue to increase our hold on Judea and Samaria. Hundreds of thousands of people live there, we need to give them the appropriate services," he explained.

Later in the interview, the Minister of Education rejected the requests heard in recent days from the teachers' organization and school principals to cancel the winter matriculation exams, which are expected to begin in less than two weeks.

"We intend that when the closure is lifted, all students will return to school immediately. In Israel, there will be five matriculation exams in the coming winter and summer - a reduction of eight exams. This seems to us the minimum," Galant noted.

The Minister also referred to the decision to summon the principal of the "Re'ali" school in Haifa for a hearing, after he invited the director general of B'Tselem to speak to the students.

"Wherever they invite people who despise the State or call for the refusal of an order of IDF soldiers - none like that will be allowed to do so. We will not allow things that harm the ability of IDF soldiers," he stated.