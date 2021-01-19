Government approves extension of lockdown through end of January

The Cabinet unanimously approved Prime Minister Netanyahu's request to extend the current lockdown by a further ten days until the end of January.

The government also approved aviation regulations that require every passenger entering Israel to have a coronavirus 72 hours before taking off for Israel.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in his opening remarks at the start of the meeting: "We must decide immediately on extending the lockdown. Many European countries are extending their lockdowns until March, even until April. If we open up now, it will cost us human lives."

Netanyahu condemned the large wedding which took place in Bnei Brak yesterday and said: "The wedding that took place yesterday is true bloodshed. The instructions must be obeyed."