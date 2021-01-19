Watch: Mass wedding in Bnei Brak in violation of guidelines

Hundreds of people attended a Hassidic wedding in the city of Bnei Brak on Monday evening, in violation of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and ignoring the tight lockdown imposed by the government.

Hundreds of children and adults danced in a closed hall during the wedding, with most of them wearing a mask over their faces.

Police arrived at the scene after a relatively long time, dispersed the participants and handed out fines to the organizers.

Shas chairman Minister Aryeh Deri said that "these images of mass gatherings in complete violation of all the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the order from the Torah of 'you shall take great caution over your lives' in the midst of a serious pandemic with mutations that promote infection – they are a great desecration of God’s name."

"These events not only endanger hundreds of families but also result in the slander of the haredi public, a public whose vast majority adheres to all the rules and fiercely copes with difficult conditions of overcrowding and families with many children. I call on anyone who can lend a hand to stop such events and gatherings, including heads of authorities and public leaders. Please, spare your lives and stop the severe harm to the entire haredi public. This is not our way," Deri said.