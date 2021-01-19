Report: Nine dead in air strikes in Iraq

Arab media on Monday night reported air strikes targeting the Iraqi army and Shiite militias near Baghdad.

The Iranian Al-Alam network reported that nine members of the Iraqi army were killed in the air strikes, and that dozens were wounded. An Iraqi security source told the network that unmanned aircraft attacked positions of the Iraqi army and Shiite militias.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen reported that the attack took place in near the town of Jurf Sakhar, located southwest of Baghdad.

So far there is no official confirmation of the reports from the Iraqi army. A senior US defense official told Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin there were no US air strikes near Baghdad.

The reported air strikes come amid tensions between the United States and Iraq in the region. Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike last January.

US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for one recent rocket attack on the US Embassy and warned the Islamic Republic against further attacks on American interests.

“Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” he tweeted.

The US military has several times flown the nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in recent weeks.