Funeral for Sheldon Adelson begins in Jerusalem

The funeral service for American Jewish businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Adelson began in Jerusalem at noon Friday.

The service is closed to the media, with only family present.

Adelson's remains arrived in Israel Thursday evening. His coffin was flown on his private plane from Los Angeles.

Friends and family came to the airport to greet Adelson's remains, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Adelson, 87, passed away on Tuesday from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Adelson, the son of poor Jewish immigrants to the US, began his business career at the age of 12 when he borrowed $200 from his uncle to purchase a license to sell newspapers in Boston. He went on to start 50 businesses over the course of his career.

Adelson was a prolific philanthropist and political donor. The Adelson Family Foundation has donated $140 million to Birthright Israel since 2007. He and his wife Miriam were also among the biggest donors to US President Donald Trump's election campaign in 2016.

In 2007, Adelson launched the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, a free Hebrew Israeli daily which quickly rose to become Israel's most-read newspaper.