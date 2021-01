The body of Sheldon Adelson arrived in Israel Thursday evening. His coffin was flown on his private plane from Los Angeles.

Friends and family came to the airport to greet Adelson's remains, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Adelson will be buried at the ancient Jewish cemetery on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem tomorrow at noon.

עמי שומן ישראל היום Netanyahu pays respect to Adelson