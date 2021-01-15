Israel increases efforts to expose the Iranian threat to global security

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, sent an official letter to the Security Council on Thursday noting all of Iran's rogue activities and demanded that the council discuss its aggression, including the transfer of weapons to terrorist organizations, systematic violations of the nuclear agreement and its repeated calls for Israel's destruction.

Ambassador Erdan's letter is part of a diplomatic effort he has been leading in recent months against Iran at the UN and within the diplomatic community. As part of this campaign, he recently presented a "5-point plan" to combat global terrorism to the Security Council, which included calling for condemnations against countries that fund terrorist organizations.

In his letter, Ambassador Erdan highlighted Iran's current efforts to enrich uranium to 20%, in clear violation of the nuclear agreement and another step that clearly demonstrates its ambitions to develop a nuclear program for military purposes. The letter also mentions a recent bill proposed by the Iranian Parliament calling for the destruction of Israel by the year 2041.

“It is no secret that Iran has become the largest proliferator of ballistic and other missile technologies to Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Gaza, delivering these capabilities into the hands of non-state and terrorist actors and destabilizing the region,” Ambassador Erdan wrote in the letter.

He continued, "Israel has repeatedly warned of Iran’s unceasing malign activities and highlighted these violations through numerous calls to the international community and letters to the United Nations bodies, providing concrete, verified and documented evidence of the Iranian regime’s reckless and illicit behavior in the Middle East and beyond."

Ambassador Erdan called on the Security Council to immediately impose an arms and missile embargo on the regime in Tehran and apply maximum pressure against it.

Erdan, who will soon take up his post as Israel’s Ambassador to the US in addition to the UN, closed the letter warning that Israel would take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and sovereignty.