Ambassador Erdan's 5-point plan for combatting global terrorism

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, presented a five-point plan for combatting global terrorism to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, calling on members to unite in the global fight against all acts of terrorism.

His plan was presented during a special session convened to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of Resolution 1373, a resolution on counter-terrorism passed following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The five-point plan presented to the Security Council includes: zero tolerance for any act of terrorism; cooperation between countries and technology companies to prevent the incitement and spread of terrorism on social media; designate Hamas, Hezbollah and others as terrorist organizations; acting decisively against countries that support and fund terrorism (such as Iran); and condemning governments and entities that incite terrorism.

“The fight against terrorism is a global struggle,” said Ambassador Erdan. “In order to eradicate the scourge of terrorism and restore stability around the world, we must adopt powerful tools and work resolutely together. Israel’s extensive experience in combatting terrorism places us in a valuable position to help the international community better deal with terrorist entities, which requires an uncompromising approach. Unfortunately, the United Nations is still a long way from really demonstrating the resolve required in this effort and continues its hypocrisy.”

The plan presented by Ambassador Erdan to the Security Council outlines five key points to effectively combat global terrorism:

1. Adopt a “zero excuses” and “zero tolerance” policy for terrorism. Terrorism is terrorism is terrorism, and should never be excused or justified. The UN should serve as a moral compass and embrace this approach with no ambiguity whatsoever. To do otherwise is to politicize and render impotent any meaningful effort to fight terrorism.

2. Collective action to prevent the spread of terrorism, hatred, and incitement on the internet and social media platforms. As UN bodies have reported, there has been an upswing in online activity, incitement and recruitment by terrorist organizations in 2020. There is no doubt this will have long-term implications on global peace and security. We must create public-private global partnerships to curb this disturbing trend. Companies must take responsibility for their role in this and take immediate action to prevent their platforms from becoming breeding grounds for extremism. While freedom of expression is of utmost importance and must be safeguarded, it cannot be used as an excuse to allow incitement and radicalization to continue undisturbed.

3. Embrace counterterrorism decisions and strategies that not only address past challenges, but also adequately confront current and emerging threats. While the Security Council has rightfully imposed sanctions on some of the main perpetrators of terrorism – namely ISIS, al-Qaeda and the Taliban, it has failed to address the threat imposed by other non-state, major terrorist groups, especially Hamas and Hezbollah. By failing to do so, this institution has turned a blind eye towards groups that terrorize civilians regardless of their nationality or religious affiliation, use innocent victims as human shields and threaten global security.

4. Take critical and decisive action against States who arm, train and sponsor terrorists and acts of terrorism. It is not enough to sanction merely the terrorist groups themselves. While the Security Council has adopted some important decisions in recent years to prevent the financing and material support of terrorist groups, more must be done. The Iranian Ayatollah regime advances its malign geopolitical goal of regional and political hegemony by supporting its terrorist proxies, wreaking havoc and spreading violence throughout the Middle East and beyond.

5. Finally, the UN must cease to embrace States and entities that glorify terrorists and reward acts of terrorism. For example, there should be a clear and unambiguous condemnation of the Palestinian Authority’s “pay to slay” policies. Staying silent as terrorists and their families are rewarded for murderous violence, with higher sums for more violent and bloody acts is no less than complicity. Such policies encourage terrorism and the governments and entities that implement them should be condemned.