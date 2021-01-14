Arad resident charged with manslaughter for shooting car burglar

The Southern District Attorney's Office filed an indictment in court against Arad resident Aryeh Schiff, who shot a suspect who broke into his car, on the charge of manslaughter.

According to the indictment, Aryeh Schiff, 70, noticed the suspect who tried to break through the car door, took a weapon in his possession - and fired at him, leading to his death.

In the security video found, which serves as key evidence in the case, Schiff was seen shooting at burglar Muhammad al-Atrash as he was about to flee with the vehicle. The bullet hit the burglar's head. Immediately afterwards, Schiff fired at the other vehicle, but the other burglars managed to escape, and so far have not been located by the police.

Since the event, Schiff has received broad support, particularly from Arad residents. Boaz Kokia, who lost his son Ron in a terrorist attack in Arad, said a few weeks ago in an interview with Arutz Sheva, "Support for Aryeh Schiff is because it should be acknowledged that he defended himself and the responsibility for the violence lies with the violent robber. He deserves all the support so that the justice system will show understanding for his plight. In any case, it is not necessary to keep him in custody, at most under house arrest. "

According to Kokia, "The legal provisions are that only when you are in tangible danger of death can you use a weapon. The laws need to be changed, as they did with the 'Dromi Law'. This was a burglary of a car in which the man sleeps at night and it is very similar."